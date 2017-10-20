Tributes paid to tragic murder victim, Moira Gilbertson

The family of Moira Gilbertson have paid tribute to Moira Gilbertson following her death at an address on Dumbiedykes Road.

Moira was discovered on Saturday 14 October with her death being treated as murder.

A 52-year-old man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday October 16, where he was remanded in custody.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, the 57-year-old’s family and friends paid tribute saying: “Moira was a loving daughter, mother, sister and aunt. She was much loved by her family and she will sorely missed.

“We request that our privacy is respected at this sad and difficult time.”