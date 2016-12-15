Tributes pour in for student who died in A1 crash

TRIBUTES have poured in for a “loving” veterinary student who was killed in a tragic road accident.

Meghan Ambrozevich-Blair was travelling northbound on the A1 when her car collided with a Ford Transit pick-up during rush hour on Friday morning.

The 26-year-old, who was engaged to be married, sustained fatal injuries at the scene not far from Dunbar.

Her heartbroken family praised a “caring, kind and beautiful girl” in a statement issued through Police Scotland.

They said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Meghan.

“This tragedy has robbed everyone of a future with such a loving, caring, kind, beautiful and happy person who sparkled inside and out.

“The outpouring of love we have received has both been of great comfort to her family and friends, and a testament to just how many lives she enhanced.”

Meghan, from Dunbar, was a keen animal lover and was in her fourth year at Edinburgh Napier University, studying to be a veterinary assistant.

Beforehand, she graduated from Barony Agricultural College in Dumfries and was awarded a medal for the best HNC animal care student.

The former pupil of Dunbar Grammar School regularly raised funds for the Scottish SPCA and campaigned against animal cruelty.

Dozens of her friends and family have shared photos of Meghan on their Facebook pages and posted heartfelt messages. Her cousin Roxanne Ambrozevich-Girvan wrote: “We didn’t grow up like normal cousins, we were like sisters from the start.

“I will love you for all eternity my beautiful courageous soul sister.

“May I meet your energy in the light and in my dreams.

“Together forever – playing poo sticks at fairy bridge and giggling till sun up.”

Meghan’s car collided with the pick-up, being driven by a 54-year-old, man at 7.50am on Friday. He taken to hospital but his injuries weren’t life threatening.

Scottish SPCA chief superintendent Mike Flynn said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear that Meghan Ambrozevich-Blair has passed away so tragically.

“Meghan was a long-term member of the Scottish SPCA and previously fundraised for us at one of our Forth Rail Bridge Abseil events.

“She will be sadly missed.”

Paul Raffaelli, headteacher,at Dunbar Grammar school, said: “Meghan is remembered very fondly by teachers at Dunbar Grammar School.

“She was a generous and caring student who always considered the feelings of others. After she left school she took the time to write and thank her teachers for their support. It is particularly sad that she had achieved so much and had such a lot to look forward to.”

