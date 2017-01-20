Trump ‘excommunicated’ by Edinburgh ‘nuns’

THE new Presidents of the United States was “excommunicated” in a ceremony in Edinburgh just as he was being sworn in to office in Washington

Sister Ann Tici Pation of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence - a street performance protest group - carried out a “rite” outside the old GPO building on Princes Street. Bemused office workers leaving the Waverley Gate offices saw the “nuns” recite a text adapted from the 8th centry Pope Zachary.

Trump Inauguration Protest Banners Edinburgh, Picture; contributed

The ceremony traditionally involved a bishop, with twelve priests with candles, and the ringing of a candle to signify an expulsion from the church. The Sisters are a non-religious order who celebrate diversity and gay rights, often dressing in drag.