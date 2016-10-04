Two decades at your service in pharmacy

A city pharmacist is celebrating an impressive 20 years of dedicated service to the Kirkliston community.

Susan Suddon has been recognised for her outstanding contribution and commitment to the Well Kirkliston pharmacy with the award of a special service certificate by the firm’s regional development manager, Julie Perry.

Susan also received a certificate from Well’s chief executive officer, John Nuttall.

Since joining the pharmacy as a counter assistant in 1996, Susan has progressed to the role of pharmacy technician.

During this time, she has seen the pharmacy, and its customers, change significantly, including the rebrand of the pharmacy from The Co-Operative to Well in 2014 and the arrival of the store’s first consultation room.

From helping families prepare for their summer holidays to treating patients with coughs and colds throughout the winter, Susan has given her undivided attention to customers in the Kirkliston community and their range of needs – even delivering prescriptions to customers on foot in the snow.

Commenting on her long-standing service at the pharmacy, in Kirkliston’s Main Street, Susan said: “I can’t believe how fast the last 20 years have flown by.

“Well is such an important part of my life and my colleagues are like family to me.

“It’s lovely to see how the branch has become such a big part of the local community.

“I love seeing the same faces every day and wouldn’t swap it for the world!”

Michelle Lemont, pharmacy manager at Well Kirkliston, paid tribute, saying “Susan is a much-valued and hugely respected member of the team.

“Her commitment and enthusiasm has played a key role in the success of our branch, most of our customers even ask for her when they ring!

“Susan is a great asset to the team and we’re delighted to celebrate her success.”