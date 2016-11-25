Two men jailed for Edinburgh assaults and robbery

two men have been jailed after pleading guilty to two assaults and a robbery.

James Smith, 23, and Mark Dolan, 18, were sentenced at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, after carrying out the attacks attacks on innocent members of the public earlier this year.

During the early hous of July 16, a 29-year-old man was assaulted by the pair on Princes Street near Waverley Station shortly before another man, aged 21, was robbed nearby of his mobile phone by Dolan.

A short time later both Dolan and Smith attacked a 21-year-old homeless man in Lothian Road who was pushed into railings, causing a large cut to his face.

Dolan was sentenced to serve 32 months in prison for his role in these offences while Smith was sentenced to 14 months.

Detective Inspector Grant Johnston of Gayfield CID said: “Our team of officers, who are dedicated to investigating violent crime in the city centre, quickly identified Smith and Dolan as being responsible for these appalling attacks on innocent members of the public. Additional officers will be patrolling the city centre in the coming weeks.”