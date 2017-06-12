Urgent work to be carried out on three city primary schools

Remedial work is needed at three city primary schools and a community centre after structural investigations reported faults.

Sections of Towerbank, Cramond and Currie primary schools, as well as Valley Park Community Centre in Gracemount, are currently cordoned off as a precaution with required work expected to be carried out over the summer holidays.

Cramond Primary School/ Picture; Greg Macvean

Investigations were part of an ongoing survey of council buildings following the 250-page report by Prof John Cole last year in the wake of the Capital’s schools estate crisis.

The report was produced following the collapse of a brick wall at Oxgangs Primary in January 2016, which led to 17 schools closing due to construction issues.

In a letter sent to parents at Towerbank Primary, Andy Gray the chief education officer, explained the plans.

He said: “As you may be aware, we are carrying out a programme of condition surveys across all council buildings.

“The survey of Towerbank Primary School has identified the need for some remedial works to be carried out.

“The school can remain open with the affected areas fenced off as a precaution until works take place. These works will be carried out during the summer holidays.”

He added that fencing would be installed around the gable end of the new extension and the games block to allow the school to open as normal.

The letter has left some parents concerned.

One mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said: “It is a bit concerning that there is work that is deemed serious enough to need immediate attention, especially in a primary school.

“However, it’s reassuring that the council is carrying out condition surveys across all schools, particularly in light of what happened at Liberton High School.”

Valley Park Community Centre has also been identified as needing work. The community centre may be closed temporarily while the work on the primary schools is completed over the summer.

A spokesman for the city council said: “Council staff including those at the affected schools have been working hard to minimise disruption to pupils and the temporary measures we have put in place mean the schools can remain open.

“Our priority is the safety of the pupils and staff and we want to thank parents for their patience.”

