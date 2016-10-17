US neo-Nazi band Bound for Glory ‘cancel’ West Lothian gig

A neo-Nazi heavy metal band gig “cancelled” their planned gig in West Lothian after pressure of anti-racism groups.

American “white power band” Bound for Glory were reported to be playing a gig in Falkirk, potentially attracting as many as 500 hardcore Neo-Nazis to Edinburgh and the surrounding area.

Anti-racism group “Hope not Hate” campaigned to cancel the gig by attracting thousands of signatures to its petition, and writing to Home Secretary Amber Rudd asking to refuse the band entry to the UK.

On its blog,“Hope not Hate” said Vicky Pearson, the organiser of the gig, announced the event was called off, shortly after the Scottish Justice Minister Michael Matheson called on the Home Secretary to block entry to Bound for Glory band members.

Nick Lowles, the organisation’s chief executive said: “While obviously we will remain vigilant to ensure that she is true to her word, we can celebrate a huge victory for people power.”

