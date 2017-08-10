Vandal-hit Corstorphine salon ‘overwhelmed with kindness’

A KIND-hearted community has rallied around a hairdressers hit by vandals two nights running.

Salon La Greca in Corstorphine was broken into and trashed overnight on Sunday and then had its front window deliberately reversed into by a car the next night.

Paul La Greca, far right, with staff and customers. Picture: Ian Georgeson

But the attacks only succeeded in triggering an outpouring of support from locals, with workmen giving their time for free and customers flocking to get their hair cut.

“No one would believe how overwhelming it’s been,” said Bonnie, 40, wife of owner Paul Lagreca.

“Everyone has been so supportive, from strangers to friends and customers.”

Within hours of posting news of Sunday’s first attack on social media, a joiner offered to fix up the salon for free and a CCTV firm waived labour fees to install cameras.

The glaziers called the next day to repair glass, despite a week-long waiting list, and Bonnie even got a call from the bank manager offering help.

Loyal customers still came in for appointments on Monday despite the salon having no window and strangers brought in food for staff, including a crate of doughnuts.

“What happened to us was horrible but the response has been incredible – I nearly cried,” said Bonnie.

The salon was opened in Corstorphine Road 51 years ago by Paul’s father Nicky Lagreca, now 76.

With no obvious motive for the attacks, the couple are appealing for any witnesses to come forward or contact police.

They took to Facebook to appeal for information regarding the raids and are now considering offering a reward for information.

Paul, 42, posted a message following the first incident: “Woken up this morning by police to tell me my shop had been smashed up, absolutely devastated can’t understand how someone could hate me so much and put my family, especially my elderly dad, through this.

“My windows and doors are completely smashed, mirrors and shelves torn off the walls and reception desk torn apart.

“I am appealing for witnesses as I know someone must know who did this. I need a joiner and glazier if someone can help today would be massively appreciated.”

Following the post, he later took to social media to thank those who had rallied around the salon.

“Would just like to say thank you for all the kind messages, it’s been the worst day but also the most overwhelming knowing that there are so many good people out there.”

He ended the post saying: “You thought you could beat me but all you did was make me stronger: “Business as usual tomorrow”.

Bonnie added: “Would just like to thank everyone for their kindness today, what started off as the worst day on earth ended up being one of the best realising there are so many kind people.”