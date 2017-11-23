Video: Kezia Dugdale sifts through tank of fish guts

Have your say

Kezia Dugdale has entered the I’m a Celebrity jungle and was immediately put to the task by having to rummage around in a tank of fish guts called ‘Sickola Sturgeon’.

ITV released a clip of the Labour Leader taking part in her first bushtucker trial as she finally made her appearance on I’m a Celebraitry... Get Me Out of Here!

The politically-themed trial saw Ms Dugdale face fellow contestant radio DJ Iain Lee as they sifted through a variety of unpalatable items.

However, Ms Dugdale was stuck in the first obstacle ‘Sickola Sturgeon’, while Lee stormed through ‘Theresa Dismay’ and ‘Margaret Scratcher’ segments, confronting toads, mealworms, crickets, and spiders.

