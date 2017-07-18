Video: Man paddles down River Kelvin on a mattress

AN INCREDIBLE video has captured the moment one brazen Scot found a novel way of keeping cool in the summer heat - by paddling down a river on an inflatable mattress.

The bizarre clip captures the man relaxing as he paddles his way down the River Kelvin near Glasgow.

The unknown man even uses an old dustpan as a makeshift paddle to propel himself along the water.

The video was uploaded to the Facebook page Streat last night (MON) with the caption: “Sun’s out in Glasgow lol. #Junglerapids.”

The 40-second-clip has had over 300 views since it was uploaded from bemused users.

The person who filmed the footage wished to remain anonymous but said: “It was hilarious. It was the last thing I expected as I cycled home.”

A screen shot from the video.

The hilarious clip starts as the blue mattress comes into shot whilst moving along the calm waters.

As the camera zooms in, it becomes clear that a man is inside the inflatable as he lifts both his legs in the air as if on a ride at a theme park.

As he stretches back on the mattress whilst holding the dustpan in his right hand, the mattress continues to bob along the river.

The footage ends as the man appears to notice he is being filmed, before he uses he hands to paddle further and smiles at the camera.

One social media user commented: “What a lad.”

Glasgow hit around 21 degrees yesterday, leading Glaswegians to find inventive ways to keep themselves cool in the unexpected heat.