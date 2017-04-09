Video: New York ‘celebrates Scotland’ with Tartan Week parade

Thousands of people have celebrated Scotland by joining in the annual Tartan Week celebrations in the city.

The event which ‘celebrates Scotland’ with an annual parade through the streets of New York took place on April 8.

A parade was held through the city as part of a week-long celebration of Scottish heritage and culture, with days prior to the parade having a number of events to celebrate Scotland.

Glasgow-born actor Tommy Flanagan was the grand Grand Marshal of 19th Annual New York Tartan Day Parade.

The parade was made of New York police, officials, social clubs, businesses and even a group of Scottie dogs.

Speaking about being made the Grand Marshal of the parade Tommy Flanagan said: “It is an honor to celebrate my culture,”

Members of Thurso Pipe Band on the streets of Manhattan, around Times Square, New York . Picture; Donald MacLeod

“I have great pride in my heritage.

“Although I now live in Malibu, I visit Scotland regularly with my family.

“I’ll have my daughter flying her flag forever.”

Scotland’s universities were represented at Tartan Week in New York. with Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Edinburgh Napier, Glasgow and Stirling all having representatives.

Tonmy Flanagan was the Grand Marshal of the parade. Picture; getty

Tasmina Sheikh MP joined in the celebrations in New York following an invitation from the New York Caledonian Club.