Video: Stars mark 70th anniversary of Edinburgh Festival

Rory Bremner, Arthur Smith, Mark Thomas, Craig Hill and Susan Calman are among the comics who have recorded special messages to mark the 70th birthday of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Theatre-maker Cora Bissett, American actress Annette O’Toole, singer Horse McDonald and broadcaster Nicholas Parsons also appear in a new promotional film.

The Edinburgh Festival celebrates its 70th anniversary this year. Picture: Neil Hanna

Veteran arts imprsario Richard Demarco, who has attended every festival, fellow and Nica Burns, director of the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, also make appearances in the three-minute video, released to coincide with the first tickets going on sale today.

Around 2,475,000 Fringe tickets were sold last year for more than 50,000 performances of 3269 shows in 294 venues, representing a 7.7 per cent increase in box office business.

Shona McCarthy, chief executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: “2017 promises to be one of the most exciting years in the history of the Fringe as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of this amazing festival and 70 years of Edinburgh as a world-renowned festival city.

“To kick off our 70th celebrations we asked some familiar faces to tell us what the Fringe means to them.

“It’s great to hear from a broad range of performers, writers and producers, whose experiences at the Fringe have shaped, enhanced, or inspired their careers.

“The Fringe continues to provide the world’s largest platform for artistic freedom, attracting artists and audiences from all over the world, who come together every year for a truly international celebration of arts and culture.

“We are looking forward to unveiling further plans for the Fringe’s 70th anniversary celebrations over the coming months.”

The video has been released five months ahead of the full programme launch of the Fringe, which shares its birthday with the Edinburgh International Festival and the film festival. In the short film, Smallville star O’Toole, who appeared at last year’s Fringe, said: “As a whole it’s just one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen.”

Smith: “It’s the great playground of the imagination. Any conceivable thing is worth a try.”

Edinburgh-born Bremner: “There are just so many talented performers in one place, comedians, actors, buskers...even in telephone boxes and the back of cabs people are putting on shows.”

Edinburgh-based comic Craig Hill: “You really couldn’t find a city with a more exciting vibe.”

Calman said: “For a comedian, the Fringe is like Christmas. We plan our whole year around it.

Thomas said: “You will get to see some of the most exciting and thrilling performances. This is the biggest arts festival out there.”

Haynes said: “It’s wonderful. You never know what you’re going to see.”

Burns said: “It’s a place to discover and be discovered that can’t be beaten anywhere.”