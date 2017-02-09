Watch SNP MPs’ sing EU anthem Ode to Joy during Brexit vote

SNP MPs riled Parliamentary authorities yet again on Wednesday after they started to sing the EU’s anthem in protest at the Commons vote to trigger Article 50.

Lindsay Hoyle attempts to calm things down in the House of Commons. Picture: Contributed

The Nationalists were berated for humming and whistling Beethoven’s Ode to Joy as Britain as the House of Commons set its course for departure.

In total 494 MPs backed Theresa May’s ‘Article 50 Bill’ which will give her permission to begin Britain’s two-year exit from the EU.

But the SNP MPs unanimously voted against the bill.

The MPs were told off for ironically singing or humming Ode to Joy by deputy speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

They were even conducted in their singalong by MP Patricia Gibson.

The deputy speaker angrily scolded the MPs, shouting: “Order!”

And he told North Ayrshire and Arran MP Gibson: “It’s very good to hold a choir, but what I would say is I don’t mind singing, but I certainly can’t allow it in the chamber.

“Because before we know it we could hear other tunes and I don’t want to get into that.”

He added: “Some of them haven’t quite got the voice on this side of the chamber.

“I don’t want a sing-off!

“It’s been a very tense week already. I just don’t need any extra.”

The unwanted singalong came after deputy speaker Hoyle’s fierce clash with Alex Salmond with the pair shouting at each other across the Commons chamber during the Brexit debate.

Ode to Joy was composed by Beethoven in 1823 and the tune was adopted as a European anthem in the 1970s.