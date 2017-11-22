Weather warnings across Scotland as snow set to hit

The first major snowfall of the winter is set to strike Scotland overnight and into Thursday, as forecasters put yellow weather warnings in place across the country.

Yellow warnings from the Met Office are in place for the regions of Highlands and Western Isles, Central, Tayside and Fife, as well as Strathclyde and Grampian.

Snow is expected to fall overnight and the warnings are in place from just after midnight on Thursday until 1pm later that day, potentially disrupting transport and travel arrangements.

The Chief Forecaster’s assessment read: “Snow is expected to develop across parts of Scotland early on Thursday. Snow is likely to become heavy and persistent for a time on Thursday morning before easing and pushing away eastwards during the early afternoon.

“2-5 cm of snow is likely for many parts with 10 cm above around 250 m and up to 20 cm over the highest ground.”

The Met Office warned that longer journey times are to be expected across the country, as they brought forward the time of the expected wnowfall which was first forecast on Monday.