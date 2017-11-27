West Lothian mum talks of struggle to see premature baby boy

A MUM has told of the “absolute nightmare” she faced trying to visit her premature baby after he was born 11 weeks early.

Coady Dorman, a make-up artist from Broxburn, was left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after her son Matthew was rushed from St John’s Hospital in Livingston to the neonatal unit at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh (RIE), where he spent three weeks under specialist care.

Matthew Dorman in NICU.

Coady also had to rely on the goodwill of family and friends to visit her new baby due to a lack of support from the hospitals.

She told her story as charity Bliss Scotland for babies born premature or sick, called on Holyrood to honour its pledge to review expenses for families with children in neonatal care.

Coady, who was recovering from a Caesarean section, was unable to drive and therefore had to rely on others to provide her with lifts to and from her home to the hospital.

This left the 27-year-old, feeling anxious and detached from her newborn son.

She said: “It was an absolute nightmare.

“I’d had a Caesarean section and usually with that they don’t recommend driving for at least six weeks while you’re body is healing and things.

“So, I was in the hospital for five days then I got discharged and told I needed to go home as there was no space for me in the Royal Infirmary.

“I felt I was leaving my baby who was now going to be about 15-17 miles away from Broxburn.

“I was relying on family and friends to give me a lift which meant I had to go by their routine and schedules and I felt that I hardly got to see Matthew in the first fortnight.

“I felt really detached. I just wanted to be with Matthew all the time and I couldn’t be with him.”

According to research published by Bliss Scotland the average weekly cost of having a baby in neonatal care is £218 across the country. This includes £61 on buying food and drink in and around the hospital, £74 spent on travel and £81 on childcare for older children. Coady said she was left with no option but to plead with her GP to be allowed to drive despite not having fully recovered and called on the Scottish Government to provide more help.

She said: “I went to my GP and said - ‘you need to sign me back on for driving’.

“He asked me if I could do an emergency stop and I said I would do absolutely anything to get to my wee boy.

“The RIE charges for parking and when I first had Matthew, they gave me a thing like a gift card which had about £5 on it but that only did me for a few hours. I had to be there - I wasn’t not going to see my son just to save money.

“Then you’ve got getting yourself something to eat which you kind of neglect when you’re looking after a little one and the shops in hospital are not cheap. For parents who are having children on special care units, it would be fantastic if there was some sort of government allowance to help, not just the lower end of the scale but every family.”