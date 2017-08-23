WH Smith recalls travel adaptors over electrocution risk

A range of travel adaptors have been recalled by a major High Street retailer due to the discovery that they could present a serious safety risk.

The Destination adaptors, available at branches of WH Smith, have been found not to meet all the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.

The adapters that pose a risk. Picture: Contributed

This means an unacceptable level of risk of fire and potential electrocution to the user.

The devices, sold between 1/3/2017 and 31/7/2017, come in five models - the World Twin USB in Black and White versions (item number: 01161793/01086317); World to UK (01086324); World to South Africa (01086362) and Worldwide adaptor (01086294)

Anyone who has purchased, or owns one of the products listed is advised to stop using it immediately, and return it to WHSmith for a replacement or refund.

Queries can be addressed to WH Smith on 0333 6005000 or email customer.relations@whsmith.co.uk