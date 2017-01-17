What songs are on the new Trainspotting (T2) film soundtrack

The sequel to Danny Boyle’s acclaimed comedy drama Trainspotting will feature an eclectic mix of punk and new wave hits, including songs by Blondie and The Clash.

The soundtrack also includes more recent rock and alternative tracks, by artists such as Fat White Family and Wolf Alice. T2 Trainspotting will be released in the UK on 27 January.

The 1996 film Trainspotting, based on Irvine Welsh’s 1993 novel, follows the fortunes of a group of Edinburgh herion addicts. The film was ranked tenth in the British Film Institute’s list of the Top 100 British films. The sequel, T2 Trainspotting, catches up with the characters 20 years later, and stars the original cast, including Ewan McGregor as Renton.

T2’s soundtrack will include the new wave classic ‘Dreaming’ by Blondie, which peaked at #2 in the British singles chart in 1979. The Clash’s 1978 punk track ‘(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais’ will also appear in the film, alongside the controversial 1983 record ‘Relax’ by Frankie Goes to Hollywood, which was banned by the BBC in 1984.

Current London rock bands Fat White Family and Wolf Alice are also featured on the soundtrack, with ‘Whitest Boy on the Beach’ and ‘Silk’ respectively. Wolf Alice, formed in 2010, have already been nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Performance.

The first track on T2’s soundtrack album is a remix by The Prodigy of Iggy Pop’s ‘Lust for Life’. The original version of this song featured in Trainspotting’s opening sequence, during Ewan McGregor’s well-known “Choose Life” monologue.

Irvine Welsh has high praise for another artist on the soundtrack, the Edinburgh hip hop group Young Fathers. Welsh told Gigwise that they have “created their own genre” and that their debut album Dead is among his favourite albums of all time.

Here is the full soundtrack listing:

01. Iggy Pop – ‘Lust for Life’ (The Prodigy Remix)

02. High Contrast – ‘Shotgun Mouthwash’

03. Wolf Alice – ‘Silk’

04. Young Fathers – ‘Get Up’

05. Frankie Goes to Hollywood – ‘Relax’

06. Underworld – ‘Eventually But (Spud’s Letter to Gail)’ [feat. Ewen Bremner]

07. Young Fathers – ‘Only God Knows’

08. The Rubberbandits – ‘Dad’s Best Friend’

09. Blondie – ‘Dreaming’

10. Queen – ‘Radio Ga Ga’

11. Run DMC vs. Jason Nevins – ‘It’s Like That’

12. The Clash – ‘(White Man) in Hammersmith Palais’

13. Young Fathers – ‘Rain or Shine’

14. Fat White Family – ‘Whitest Boy on the Beach’

15. Underworld – ‘Slow Slippy’