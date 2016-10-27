When do the clocks go back? Everything you need to know

As a famous TV series often reminds us, “Winter is Coming” however, there can be no starker reminder than the clocks going back.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

As the nation celebrates with an extra hour in bed, there is the sad reminder that the clocks going back does represent the end of the British Summertime.

The clocks go back on October 30 at 2am, with the UK reverting to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) by going back one hour, to 1am.

The benefit of Daylight Savings Time is the benefit of extra light in the morning, however, as a result, the nights will be significantly darker. The darkest day, also known as the Winter solstice, will see just seven hours and 40 minutes of daylight.

The introduction of Daylight Savings Time was the brainchild of William Willett and then introduced by the UK government who believed that the wartime economy could be boosted by lighter mornings.

While smartphones and electronic devices tend to switch over automatically, the same cannot be said for the infamous alarm clock, so make sure you turn your clock back on October 30th.