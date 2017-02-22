Who should be Scotland’s first official heroine?

The search is on for the first woman to enter Scotland’s Hall of Fame at the National Wallace Monument.
The public is now be asked to help decide which woman should be immortalised alongside figures such as King Robert the Bruce, John Knox and Sir Walter Scott.
On the shortlist in the Arts, Culture & Sport category are Gaelic poet Màiri Mhòr nan Òran (1821-1898), Glasgow artist Margaret Macdonald Mackintosh (1864-1933), folk singer Jean Redpath (1937-2014) and champion swimmer Nancy Riach (1927-1947).
Doctor and suffragette Elsie Inglis (1864-1917), doctor and women’s rights campaigner Sophia Jex Blake (1840-1912) and co-founder of Maggie’s Centres, Maggie Keswick Jencks (1941-1995), made the shortlist in the Medicine Category.
Automobile engineer, racing car driver and entrepreneur Dorothée Pullinger (1894-1986) made the Science and Engineering Category along with marine engineer Victoria Drummond (1894-1978), Jessie Chrystal MacMillan (1872 -1937), the first female science graduate, and Mary Somerville (1780 - 1872), a scientist, astronomer and mathematician.
The Public Life nominees are Scotland’s first female archaeologist, Christian Maclagan (1811-1901), Jane Haining, the Church of Scotland missionary in Hungary and Mary Slessor (1848-1915), the missionary who transformed living standards and education in Africa.
Chair of Stirling District Tourism, Zillah Jamieson, said: “These historic female figures have been chosen because they have shaped Scotland’s history and surprised delighted and inspired generation after generation after generation with their determination, fortitude and spirit –the very values which William Wallace stood for.”
To cast your vote, visit www.nationalwallacemonument.com or visit the National Wallace Monument in person. The deadline for final entries is 31st March 2017.