This is the moment an almost-naked man lying on the pavement in front of the Scottish Parliament shocked onlookers in Edinburgh. The striking stunt was part of the #SOSMANDOWN campaign run by activist group Fathers4Justice aimed at drawing attention to male suicide, alcoholism and drug abuse.

At prominent sites including Holyrood, the George IV Bridge, Princes Street and Edinburgh Castle, members of the public were greeted with the sight of a almost-naked man looking vulnerable lying on a mat.