Search

Woman becomes youngest Brit to scale Everest from both sides

Mollie Hughes has become the youngest British and European woman to climb Mount Everest from both the north and south sides.

Mollie Hughes has become the youngest British and European woman to climb Mount Everest from both the north and south sides.

2
Have your say

A woman has made history by becoming the youngest British climber to scale Mount Everest from both sides.

Graphic: Tim Hopkinson

Graphic: Tim Hopkinson