Woman killed in West Lothian crash

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a fatal accident which saw a female driver lose her life.

Emergency services were called to a two-car collision on the A704 around 10.35am on Tuesday July 4.

A 48-year-old female driver of a black Citroen C1 was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 54-year-old driver of an orange Mini Cooper was rushed to hospital with minor injuries.

Sergeant Neil Inglis of the Road Policing Unit said: “A woman has very sadly lost her life as a result of this collision.

“As part of our investigation, we’re keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either car travelling in the area beforehand.”

Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1014.