Woman treated in hospital after Leith tenement blaze

A woman is being treated in hospital after a tenement fire in Edinburgh.

Firefighters were called to the incident in the ground floor property in a three-storey block in Pitt Street at around 4am this morning.

Two crews dealt with the fire and searched the building.

A woman in her 20s was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI) for treatment to slight smoke inhalation, the fire service said.

The latest incident comes after a man and a child were treated in hospital after a fire in nearby Ferry Road.

Crews were called to the fire at 2am on Tuesday and rescued a man from a flat fire.

He was rushed to ERI and is said to be in a critical condition, while a child from another property in the block was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children as a precaution.

Officers are working with fire crews to establish the cause of the blaze.