Women hurt in Musselburgh hit and run

POLICE are hunting a motorist following a hit and run collision.

The incident took place between 9.35pm and 10pm on Saturday in Musselburgh.

A 25-year-old woman was driving her Fiat 500 on Newcraighall Road, at the mini roundabout near Newhailes Industrial Estate, when a silver Hyundai collided with the rear of her vehicle.

She suffered minor injuries and the driver of the Hyundai failed to stop at the scene.

Constable Craig Davidson said: “This collision left the female driver very distressed and with some damage to the rear of her vehicle.

“We’re appealing for anyone who was on the road at the time and witnessed what happened to get in touch and assist with our inquiries.

“In addition, we would also urge the Hyundai driver, or anyone who knows the owners of this vehicle, which will have sustained recent damage to its front, to contact police immediately.”

Those with information about this incident are urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.