Work begins on historic Tynecastle main stand

Work is underway to take down the historic main stand at Tynecastle.

While work has already started on erecting the new stand, the stand will be slowly taken down from today.

Tynecastle Football Ground - New covered enclosure under construction, 10 July 1959.

Fans said farwell to the 103-year-old main stand during their last-ever match in front of a packed Tynecastle.

Brick by brick, the stand will slowly be taken down with a new development already taking shape.

READ MORE: Hearts history: The ever changing face of Tynecastle

The new main stand at Tynecastle is scheduled to open in September 2017, shortly after the start of next season and seat over 7,000 people.

The project ends a 19-year wait for Hearts fans to see their stadium completed.

READ MORE: Hearts ready go to work on Tynecastle’s new main stand

It is understood Hearts will ask the SPFL to schedule their first two league games of next season away from home.