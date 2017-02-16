Young campaigner set to Grace awards

MSP Iain Gray has joined parliamentary colleagues in nominating a ten-year-old local campaigner who helps people with hidden disabilities for the Young Scot Awards.

Mr Gray took the opportunity to nominate the incredible Grace Warnock from Prestonpans who has made such an impact with her Grace’s Sign campaign to raise awareness and understanding about the use of accessible toilets by those without a visible disability.

The Young Scot Awards Bus visited Holyrood this week and the awards are the biggest celebration of young people and groups aged between 11-26 who have made a difference to the lives of others.

The Awards representatives were at Parliament to encourage MSPs to nominate young people in their constituencies in one of the 12 categories. They also want us to help publicise the awards before the nominations close on February 27.

Mr Gray said: “During my visits to local schools, galas and other community activities I always meet young people making a difference in their local communities. Whether it is as a volunteer, campaigner, carer or entertainer, there are hundreds of youngsters across East Lothian doing positive things to help others.

“Grace Warnock is one young person whose outstanding awareness campaign I have been proud to support and assist. She was an obvious choice to nominate in the health category of these prestigious awards and I hope it will lead to further recognition of her campaign.”

He added: “There are so many other local young people who have gone above and beyond in communities across the county. From volunteers to community champions and local heroes,this is a great chance to nominate the young people who inspire you and help celebrate the contribution they make.”

Grace said: “It’s amazing, I can’t believe that from a letter to Iain that now people are seeing my sign in so many different places. I love that my sign is helping others and making people more aware of hidden disabilities.”

The awards ceremony will take place in Glasgow at the Crowne Plaza Hotel and Clyde Auditorium on April 27. The star-studded awards showcase the finest young talent Scotland has to offer and will celebrate their outstanding achievements. The show, which will be bursting with stars, celebrities and VIPs, will feature pop acts as well as the awards ceremony itself

Since its launch in 2006, the Young Scot Awards has celebrated the contributions of thousands of young Scots who have made a difference to communities across Scotland. The awards shine a light on the positive contributions young people make and provide the opportunity to see their efforts celebrated.