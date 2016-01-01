Our Region

Search
Our Region

Edinburgh man has walking stick and keys stolen

A gang robbed a man of his walking stick in Edinburgh.

Corstorphine

Scots Olympic stars given a welcome home in Edinburgh

Fans of Scotland’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes gathered in Edinburgh to give their heroes a welcome home to remember.

Edinburgh
OAP left ‘badly shaken’ after walking stick robbery

OAP left ‘badly shaken’ after walking stick robbery

A vulnerable OAP was left “badly shaken” after three men robbed him of his walking stick.

Crime 2
The Forth Road Bridge, Edinburgh.

Disruption to Forth Road Bridge traffic warning

Users of the Forth Road Bridge are warned to expect disruption due to strong winds forecast overnight tonight and tomorrow morning.

Transport 3
Police say a man has been charged

Police seize drugs woth £62,000 in raid

Police have seized drugs worth more than £62,000 after a raid in West Lothian.

Edinburgh
Niall Dinsmore thought he'd get a 'slap on the wrist'

Holidaymaker facing jail for bringing illegal stun guns through airport

A HOLIDAYMAKER caught bringing illegal stun guns and truncheons into Scotland thought he would escape with a “slap on the wrist”.

Edinburgh
Picture: Alex Hewitt

7 places for amazing views in Edinburgh

Scotland’s capital city is famed for it’s history, heritage, culture, and of course the stunning views.

News 1
Philips was pursued on the A1.

Man drove at 140mph on A1 to escape police

A MAN has been jailed after speeding away from police in a car chase which reached 140mph.

Our Region
The inspection was carried out at the Western General. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Cockroaches found in kitchen of Edinburgh’s Western General

COCKROACHES, silverfish insects and black mould were all found in the kitchen area of Edinburgh’s Western General during a random check.

Health 3
Stuart Hamilton was last seen on CCTV at Haymarket Station.

Police in appeal to trace missing man Stuart Hamilton

POLICE are hunting for a man who has not been seen by family and friends for two weeks.

City Centre
Dalkeith Police Station

Cars stolen in Midlothian after thieves swipe keys

THREE cars have been stolen after thieves broke into houses to find the keys.

Our Region
Nicola Ann Sheddon admitted the offences at Edinburgh Sheriff Court

Woman jailed over £102,000 benefits fraud

A 43-year old woman, who falsely claimed benefits of more than £100,000 over a six year period, has been jailed for 16 months.

News
McDonald's has been refused a 24 hour licence. Picture: John Devlin

McDonald’s refused 24 hour licence bid

FAST-food giant McDonald’s has been refused a licence to operate 24 hours a day at its new Cameron Toll restaurant by council officials.

News 12
Crowds gathered at Oriam. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Edinburgh Rio Olympics celebrations: Stars cheered by fans

The record-breaking success of Scotland’s Olympic and Paralympic stars is being celebrated.

City Centre 4
Matt Gammell, Dave Mullen, Marcus Pickering, Chris Thewlis and David Moore launched the Ginerosity gin at Summerhall, Edinburgh. Picture: Tina Norris.

Edinburgh distillery launches world’s first social enterprise gin

A DISTILLERY is urging gin lovers to show some “ginerosity of spirit” and buy the world’s first social enterprise gin.

Food and Drink 4
Portobello High pupils Pippa Watson and Alexander Fraser gave their 2050 vision at the launch.

Teenagers set out their 2050 vision for the Capital

ENDING poverty, creating jobs and ensuring high-quality education were named as the top priorities for Edinburgh’s vision for 2050 – by teenagers who will be around 50 by then.

Politics 3
The Borders Railway, connecting Edinburgh and Tweedbank, reopened in September last year. Picture: Ian Rutherford

Railway towns to get £450k cash boost

TOWNS and villages along the Borders Railway are set to benefit after council chiefs agreed to pump an extra £450,000 into a string of developments.

Our Region 2
Jacob Hunter who was threatened with a cleaver at the Angle Park Terrace shop. Picture: Jon Savage

Shopkeeper threatened with a meat cleaver ‘thought he was going to die’

A SHOPKEEPER feared for his life when a cleaver-wielding raider burst into the store during a terrifying robbery.

Crime 6
View from the top of the BHS building on Princes Street. Pic: Greg Macvean

Plans lodged for rooftop restaurant for Princes Street

IT’S surely one of the greatest views on offer anywhere – the historic battlements of Edinburgh Castle rising up to the right and the majestic greenery of Princes Street Gardens stretching out below.

City Centre 17
�450,000 is being invested in the Borders Railway. Picture Ian Rutherford

Midlothian Council to invest £450,000 in Borders Railway

Midlothian Council has agreed to invest £450,000 in maximising the economic opportunities of the Borders Railway.

Edinburgh 8
Load more