14-year-old girl ‘pushed to the ground’ in Livingston attempted robbery

A 14-year-old girl was pushed to the ground in one of two attempted robberies in Livingston on Friday October 13.

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following two attempted robberies.

The first incident happened around 6.30 p.m. on Friday October 13 in the Knightsridge area.

A 14-year-old girl was walking along Knightsridge West Road, passing Sutherland Way as she headed towards Gordon Way when a man approached and pushed her to the ground.

At this time the suspect tried to search the victim’s pockets but was interrupted by a passing motorist in a red car and made off.

A 16-year-old woman was then was targeted in Loan Path in Ladywell at 9pm.

The 16-year-old was walking past Harrysmuir Primary School when a male approached her from behind and tried to steal her handbag.

A struggle ensued and the male was disturbed by a dog walker before making off empty-handed towards the footbridge over the A899.

It is thought that both incidents are related.

The suspect for both of these incident is described as being white, around 5ft 7ins tall and wearing a grey hooded top, white t-shirt, black trousers and white trainers.

Inquiries are ongoing to establish if both offences are linked and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Ross Hamill from Livingston CID said: “While neither victim was injured, both were left extremely upset at the attempted theft of their personal belongings and we are eager to trace the male we believe is responsible for both incidents.

“As part of our ongoing investigation, we would like to speak to the motorist who interved in Knightsridge, as well as the dog walker who scared the suspect off in Ladywell. These individuals are urged to contact police immediately.

“In addition, anyone else who witnessed any suspicious activity in these areas, or who has any further information relevant to the inquiries should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident numbers 3213 or 3982 of the 13th October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.