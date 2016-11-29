£2.3m to be spent on upgrade of West Lothian water pipes

NEARLY 50km of water pipes are set to be revamped as part of a multi-million-pound investment project.

Scottish Water will spend £2.3 million to upgrade 46km of pipes across Broxburn, Armadale and Blackburn, all in West Lothian.

Some sections of the water main will be replaced while others will be flushed to replace deposits which have built up over time. Other sections will be coated in a special plastic lining in a bid to improve water flow and prevent corrosion.

Bill Elliott, Scottish Water’s community team manager for West Lothian, said: “These essential improvement works are a key part of our commitment to ensuring customers continue to receive the benefits of the clearest, freshest drinking water.

“Water mains can vary in age and that’s why the upgrading of or replacement of these essential supply pipes is vital to maintain quality service.

“We thank customers and commuters for their patience while we deliver the project.”

The work comes as part of Scottish Water’s wider £3.5 billion investment from 2015-2021.