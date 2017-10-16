28-year old assaulted in Livingston

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Livingston.

The incident happened round 8.30 p.m. on Saturday October 14 on a public footpath next to Raeburn Rigg.

A 28-year-old man was confronted by a group of youths and assaulted, resulting in serious injuries to his face.

He was taken to St John’s Hospital where he continues to be treated.

Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Constable Ross Hamill from Livingston CID said: “The victim has sustained a number of painful injuries to his face, during what appears to be a random and unprovoked assault and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace those responsible.

“We are eager to speak to anyone who was in the Raeburn Rigg area on Saturday evening and witnessed the attack, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation and would ask those who believe they can assist with our investigation to contact police immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 3905 of the 14th October. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.