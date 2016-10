Royal Mail is opening a temporary parcel centre in West Lothian to help deal with the increase in deliveries in the run-up to Christmas.

Around 300 workers will be based at the Bathgate sites, part of the 19,000 seasonal staff being taken on across Royal Mail’s UK-wide operations.

This is the sixth year that Royal Mail has opened a dedicated network of parcel sorting centres. They are also in Rochdale, Leeds, Puntyclun, Birmingham, Swindon, London, Warwickshire and Coventry.