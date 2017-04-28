£30k of jewellery stolen in Penicuik raid

Police are appealing for witnesses after £30,000 worth of jewellery was stolen in a housebreaking in Penicuik.

The incident happened sometime between 12.15pm and 6.15pm on Tuesday at an address in Belwood Road.

Police say that the homeowner discovered that a large quantity of jewellery including, cufflinks, necklaces, pendants, bracelants, earrings, bracelets, broaches and watches had been stolen.

Constable Scott Clark from the Proactive Unit said: “As you can imagine, the victim is utterly devastated at the theft of these pieces of jewellery, which hold significant financial and sentimental value.

“As part of our inquiries we would urge anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around Martyrs Cross on Tuesday afternoon or evening to contact police immediately.

“We will be engaging with a number of second hand retailers to locate the stolen goods, but I would also request that members of the public who are approached and asked to buy any such jewellery should decline and get in touch with us.”

Those with information can contact the Proactive Unit in Musselburgh via 101, quoting incident number 3006 of the 25th April 2017, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111