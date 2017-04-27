Armadale rape: Police make fresh appeal for information

Police have made a fresh appeal for information after a woman was raped near Armadale Stadium.

The sex attack happened while the 32-year-old was out jogging on a footpath around 9pm on Tuesday night.

After being grabbed from behind, the victim was punched in the face so hard she was knocked to the ground before being raped. She suffered bruising to her face, back and shoulder.

A mobile police office has been set up at the A89 entrance to the footpath.

The suspect is described as white, aged 35-40, about 6ft tall, with dark hair and speaking in a Scottish accent. He was wearing dark denim jeans, a dark top and, possibly, trainers.