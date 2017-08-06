Body of Bo’ness man missing for four weeks found - in his own home

The body of a man who was reported missing four weeks ago has finally been found - in his own home.

Like The Scotsman on Facebook





The disappearance of 64 year-old Arnold Mouat, who was last seen at an address on the same street as his large detached home overlooking the Firth of Forth on July 6, sparked a four week police search.

Search and rescue officers were deployed along with police dogs to search for the married father-of-four. The Police Scotland Marine Unit also used specialist equipment in the water near Bo’ness.

A media campaign was launched with posters distributed across the local area.

Over 50 local community volunteers also combed areas where it was though Mr Mouat, a keen hiker, used to walk in order to help with the police effort.

Mr Moat, originally from the Aith in the Shetland Islands, had moved to the area three years ago.

Though frail, neighbours described him as a keen dog walker, and they would often see him walking his dog around Bo’ness.

Despite the search efforts, the sad discovery was made at 2.45pm yesterday in the home of 64-year-old Mr Mouat in Bo’ness.

Police said the body has yet to be formally identified but they believe it is the man they have spend the last month looking for.

The death is being treated as unexplained, however police say the circumstances are not believed to be suspicious.

Superintendent Martin Fotheringham of Forth Valley Division said: “This is a tragic set of circumstances and our thoughts and sympathies are with the Mouat family as they come to terms with their loss.

“Following a review of our response to this incident, Police Scotland has referred this matter to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner.

“We will provide them with all the necessary assistance and support they require during their investigation.”

“I would like to thank those members of the public and media who responded to our appeal for information, in particular those who assisted with searching for Mr Mouat.

“We are continuing to support Mr Mouat’s family with dedicated family liaison officers and will continue to offer any assistance we can throughout this difficult time.”

READ MORE - Police in further appeal to trace missing man



