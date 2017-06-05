Boy knocked down by car in West Lothian

A 14-year-old boy was knocked down by a car in Whitburn this morning.
The incident occurred at Manse Road’s junction with Union Road.
It happened about 8.24am.
It is believed the boy was taken to hospital with leg fractures.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said:
“We received a call at 0822 hours today to attend an address on Union Road in Whitburn.
“We dispatched one ambulance and a paramedic response unit to the scene.
“One male patient in his teens was taken to Wishaw General Hospital.”
More to follow