Car and money stolen in Haddington house break-in

Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen in a house break-in in Haddington.

Offenders gained entry to the property on Station Avenue between 11.30pm on Wednesday 5 and 11am on Thursday July 5 and stole a safe containing a large amount of cash and watches, jewellery, fishing equipment and a Mercedes car.he Police in East Lothian later recovered the safe on a track off the A199 between Haddington and Macmerry, with some of its contents also recovered.

The Mercedes was also found abandoned in The Orchard in Tranent at around 5.30am on Thursday.

Constable Gordon Martin of the Community Investigation Unit said: “This was a brazen theft and those responsible have then driven around East Lothian in the stolen car so I’m keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or that may be related.

“The Mercedes is a silver C220 and I want to establish where it went between leaving the scene of the housebreaking and being abandoned. There is a substantial quantity of jewellery and watches still outstanding and anyone who may be offered them for sale should contact police.”

Anyone with information are being advised to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident 1237 of July 6 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.