Car stolen in Armadale house break in

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a high-value housebreaking and theft in Armadale.

The incident happened around 2.20 a.m. on Tuesday 7th November at an address in Old Golf Course Road.

After the property was entered a grey Audi A4 S-Line car, with registation SC63 JFV, was stolen from outside.

Inquiries are ongoing to locate the vehicle and trace those responsible and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Constable Julias Nyamakanga from the Community Investigation Unit said: “As part of our investigation we are trying to establish whether the car has been stolen to be sold on, or if it is to be used in the commission of further crimes and so anyone who believes they have seen it since the early hours of Tuesday morning should contact police immediately.

“Similarly, if you saw any suspicious activity in the Old Colf Course Road area, or believe you can help us identify the culprits, then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the CIU via 101 and quote incident number 193 of the 7th November. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.