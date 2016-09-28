Cars stolen in Midlothian after thieves swipe keys

THREE cars have been stolen after thieves broke into houses to find the keys.

The break-ins took place at two properties in Penicuik and Eskbank and were reported to police on Monday.

It’s understood the occupiers of both homes were on holiday at the time

The first incident happened at an address in Mauricewood Park, Penicuik, which resulted in the theft of a silver Volkswagen Golf and a silver Audi A6 estate.

The second housebreaking occurred at an address in Glenesk Crescent, Eskbank, where a silver Citroen C1 was stolen.

Police Sergeant Michele Lindsay, of Dalkeith Police Station, said: “We are now appealing for information regarding both these housebreakings.

“We would also remind members of the public there are precautions you can take to ensure your property is safe while you’re on holiday, such as asking your neighbours if appropriate to keep an eye on your property, cancelling deliveries to your home, using timers on lights and if you have an alarm making sure it’s set.”