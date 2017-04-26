Cars stuck in wet cement at Bathgate garage

Two cars got stuck in newly laid cement at a petrol station in West Lothian.

The freshly cemented area of the Edinburgh Road garage forecourt had been cordoned off with cones and tape.

BP, Edinburgh Road, Bathgate .

But one car missed the warning signs and drove straight through the area, where the car sank into the cement.

The incident escalated as another car followed his lead – sinking deep into the freshly poured cement.

Onlooker Steven Moncrieff told the Evening News: “An old chap clearly didn’t see the cones and drove right through it! Then I watched as a second car drove in after it. It was lucky the garage wasn’t much busier or it could have been more chaotic.”

Workers from the car wash next to the petrol station came to the drivers aid and managed to pull the first car out.

Sticky situation at BP garage on Edinburgh Road, Bathgate

“Mr Moncrieff added: “I had to leave so I didn’t see the fate of the second car but it was stuck in very deep.”

Work to prepare the forecourt for resurfacing had been taking place over the last few days and Mr Moncrieff, who is from Bathgate and uses the garage every day said “it was very clearly cordoned off”.

“A member of staff came out to see what was going on and she didn’t look to pleased to see someone had driven through the newly laid concrete – it was very clearly marked off, you couldn’t really have missed it.”