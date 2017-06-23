Children’s ward ‘not enough doctors’ for overnight patients

NHS Lothian has announced that due to staff shortages at St John’s Hospital, drastic changes will be made to its children’s inpatient services next month.

From Friday 7 July, patients will not be admitted to the children’s ward at the Livingston hospital.

The children’s ward will instead operate as an assessment and programmed investigation unit.

Children in need of overnight care would be sent to the Sick Kids and there would be no admissions between 8pm and 8am.

NHS Lothian said they had come to the difficult decision to change the opening hours as a “result of ongoing staffing and recruitment issues which mean there are not enough doctors available to cover overnight and weekends”.

Officials also state that most of that parents are not being asked to do anything differently, and that most of the children currently at the unit will continue to be cared for as normal.

Staffing issues previously forced the temporary closure of the ward in 2012 and 2015.

Jacquie Campbell, Chief Officer of Acute Services, NHS Lothian said: “The safety of our patients must be out top priority and this is a difficult and deeply frustrating decision to have to make.

“I would again emphasise our on-going commitment to St John’s Hospital and the children’s ward. This has been demonstrated through the significant investment in recruitment over the years and in the work that went into the RCPCH review.

“We have relied on our dedicated staff from St John’s and across Lothian to work additional hours to provide these important services. Despite our best efforts we have been unable to reliably secure the levels of staffing required overnight and at weekends to guarantee a safe service.

“If we don’t make changes now to the operating hours of the children’s ward, we run the risk of having to make an unplanned closure at a few hours notice, which would lead to the sudden diversion of patients. This reduction in opening hours is the safest option for the children of West Lothian.

“We are committed to reinstating the full service as soon as possible after the summer and will be working with the Chief Medical Officer, Scottish Government and the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health to review the steps we have taken and to identify what else can be done to guarantee safe, sustainable staffing for this service.”

Children will still be assessed and treated in the Emergency Department at St John’s Hospital at night and weekends. A paediatric consultant will be available on call 24/7.

If a child needs to be admitted to hospital a transfer to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children, Edinburgh will be arranged.