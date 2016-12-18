Distraught dog owner offers £2000 reward to find missing pet

A DISTRAUGHT dog owner has put up a £2000 reward to anyone who can help find her missing pet last seen running into the sea from Gullane beach on December 8.

Stacey Orr has offered the four-figure sum to anyone who can bring her one-year-old goldendoodle Walter home safely.

She said: “We are desperate to get an answer on what has happened to him and appreciate any help possible.”

We are overwhelmed with the support and have had a few potential sightings but nothing concrete to bring our boy home.”

Stacey was walking Walter on the beach when something spooked him and he ran into the sea.

She followed, but was unable to reach him. “The coastguard and dog warden feel that if he had drowned he would have been washed up on shore by now,” she said. “We have set up a page on Facebook “Help Us Find Walter the Goldendoodle” which is raising awareness as we need everyone to know he could be out there.

“He has given us the best year of our lives and we need to do everything we can to find him again.”

A search party met at Yellowcraigs on Saturday to try and find the dog but to no avail.

Anyone with information can contact 07588 442142 or 07470 390077.