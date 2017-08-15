DJ who sexually assaulted 3 teens at birthday party jailed

A DJ who sexually assaulted three schoolgirls at an 18th birthday party has been jailed.

Jamie Maclennan lured a 15-year-old girl into an isolated toilet cubicle with the intention of raping her before forcing his hands down her underwear.

Maclennan, who worked as a radiographer for the NHS, also tried to force the terrified girl’s head towards his groin during the attack in April last year.

The sex attacker attempted to blame the teen by claiming she had been “dancing provocatively” at the party and that the pair had engaged in “flirtatious banter”.

A second girl, aged 17, was also assaulted by Maclennan during the party when he grabbed her arms and forced himself upon her.

The attacker repeatedly kissed the schoolgirl on the face and placed her hand inside his trousers.

He also slapped the bottom of third victim, a 17-year-old schoolgirl, after she had asked him to play her favourite song during the dance at Macmerry Miners Club, in Macmerry, East Lothian.

Maclennan, of Larbert, near Falkirk, denied the allegations against him but was found guilty by a jury following a trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court last month.

The 26-year-old was jailed for 27 months and placed on the sex offenders register for ten years when he was sentenced by Sheriff Thomas Welsh QC yesterday.

Sheriff Welsh told Maclennan: “These are serious offences and are characterised by an abuse of power on your part.

“In my view you forced yourself on to the victims in this case and I am satisfied custody is inevitable.”

Previously the court heard from the three teenage victims who all gave their evidence to a closed court.

Witness Morag Luke told the jury she saw a young blonde girl running from the toilet cubicle area with “tears coming down her face”.

Mrs Luke, 45, added when she asked the girl what was wrong, the youngster said Maclennan had taken her “along the corridor and had been touching her breasts and putting his hand down her trousers”.

Mrs Luke said the girl added Maclennan had “tried to force her to carry out oral sex” on him.

Maclennan also admitted taking scores of selfies with the youngest girl while on stage and claimed he thought she was 17 years old.

Prosecutor Kim Schofield said: “You took advantage of your position. You were a DJ at an 18th birthday party and you are 25.

“You lured her down a corridor on the pretence of giving her a business card. You took her in to one of the toilets and stopped her from leaving.

“You forced yourself on her, you kissed her and she repeatedly tried to push you off. She managed to get out of that room and was highly distressed.”

Defence solicitor Zahrah Ahmad said her client now “accepts responsibility” and was “truly appalled at his behaviour”.