Drugged up driver in West Lothian ‘could barely stand’

A driver, who mixed strong painkillers with cocaine and ‘downers’ he bought off the internet, was barely able to stand when he got out of his car, a court heard.

Lee Paterson had to lean on his vehicle to support himself and had trouble speaking to police officers, Livingston Sheriff Court was told.

Rebecca Swansey, prosecuting, said police were tipped off about Paterson’s erratic driving on New Year’s Day.

A concerned motorist reported seeing him weaving between lanes and going round a roundabout twice in Livingston, West Lothian.

Officers who caught up with his blue Fiat Punto just after half past nine in the morning

Paterson, of Livingston, pled guilty yesterday to driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

He was fined £200 and banned from driving for 12 months. Neil Robertson, defending, said his client suffered back problems as a result of a work accident and took dihydrocodeine to ease the pain.