LABOUR retained its position as the biggest party in East Lothian, as the Conservatives hurdled the SNP into second place.

Labour took nine seats, the Tories seven seats and the SNP six seats.

Controversial independent councillor John Caldwell – embroiled in a row over Musselbrugh Racecourse – was unseated after coming in 36 votes short.

East Lothian Council was a Labour/Tory coalition.