East Lothian man to build dream home for wife after Lottery win

A retired couple from East Lothian are planning to build the house of their dreams after winning the jackpot in the National Lottery.

Tommy Parker, 68, and his wife Linda, 67 scooped £5,014,254 in the Lotto must-be-won draw on Wednesday 18 October by matching five numbers and the bonus ball, and have already started to plan what their future home will look like.

Lottery winners Tommy and Linda Parker celebrate their win. Picture: Al Linford

The couple, from Port Seton, celebrated the exciting news with their family before Tommy got straight back to work and cracked on with painting his kitchen.

“I know now that I am a millionaire I can get someone to do this for me, but I’ve started the job so I’ll finish it too. I need to occupy my time with something while I think”, he said.

Tommy has always played the lottery and bought his ticket from the same shop, at roughly the same time, for the last 16 years.

Linda suffers from arthritis and severe fibromyalgia - a long term condition that causes pain all over the body and can make moving around unaided difficult.

Tommy had always dreamt of building her a dream home one day. He said: “My son in law, who is a builder, always said that when we win the lottery he will build us a place. I can’t believe that this is real and we can actually do it, but we hope to stay in East Lothian as we love it here”

