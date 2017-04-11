East Lothian mum wins £80k in football predictor

WHEN Lynn Kemp started playing Sky Sports Super Six predictor, it was only an attempt to get one over on husband Colin.

But this weekend, she was shocked to find that guessing six correct scores in the weekly game had netted her upwards of £80,000.

The Soccer Saturday win was claimed by an East Lothian mum. Picture; Getty

The free-to-play predictor challenges players to guess the scorelines in six games from England’s top two divisions – with winners earning a share of the £250,000 jackpot.

Andrea Ranocchia’s late consolation for Hull City at Manchester City was enough to earn Lynn, 35, a three-way split of the prize, despite admitting she’d never heard of the Italian player before his goal.

“I think people are surprised that I actually play the game, but I only really do it to beat Colin,” she revealed.

READ MORE: Edinburgh man scoops £50,000 on £1 bet - and hasn’t claimed it

“He plays it every week and this is only the sixth or seventh time I’ve actually done it.

“I used to go and watch Hearts a bit as a kid and I lived in Liverpool for a while so I went to a few games while I was there, but other than that I’m not a huge fan.

“I had absolutely no idea who he [Ranocchia] was before this weekend, but I think he’s my favourite player now.”

In addition to correctly predicting City’s victory over struggling Hull, Lynn also correctly called Liverpool’s 2-1 win at Stoke, West Ham and Southampton’s 1-0 wins over Swansea and West Brom respectively as well as Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 success against Huddersfield and Middlesbrough’s goalless draw with Burnley.

However Lynn, a risk analyst from Longniddry, had to wait to find out she’d scooped the prize after losing phone signal on the car journey back from a family break to the Isle of Lewis.

“We were driving back from Lewis and I had no phone signal until we got off the ferry and on to the mainland at around 6pm, that’s when I saw I saw I had three missed calls and an email notification,” she said.

“When I opened the email from Sky I actually screamed so loud that I woke my daughter up in the back seat, I just couldn’t believe that I had won.

“We waited until we got to Inverness when I got a much stronger signal before I called Sky and confirmed it but it was just surreal.

“It was funny because we were actually cursing the fact we forgot to put a bet on the Grand National earlier in the day because we usually do that every year.

“I think we’re going to use some of the money to go down to Liverpool and watch a game because we haven’t been for years.”

Lynn shared the jackpot with Brian Rattle, from Skelmersdale, Lancashire, and Stephen Conn, from Newry, Northern Ireland, with each player scooping £83,333.

How she scooped the jackpot

Lynn correctly predicted the scorelines in six games from the English Premier League and Championship.

Liverpool came from a goal down to claim a 2-1 win over Stoke City. Southampton won 1-0 away at West Brom thanks to a Jordy Clasie strike while West Ham’s Cheikou Koutyate scored the only goal as they beat Swansea. Huddersfield suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the Championship before Ranocchia’s late goal for Hull in their 3-1 loss to Manchester City.