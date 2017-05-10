Search

10 picture perfect locations in East Lothian

The Bass Rock from Yellowcraigs beach. Picture: TSPL

The Bass Rock from Yellowcraigs beach. Picture: TSPL

0
Have your say

As Edinburgh urbanites, it’s sometimes easy to forget how blessed we are that we have some of the best countryside in Scotland right on our doorstep.

Here’s our pick of the best Instagram-worthy spots in East Lothian.