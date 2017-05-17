10 TV shows that have been shot in Edinburgh

Edinburgh is home to many famous TV shows, but some of the films shot in the Capital may shock you.

While locals are familiar with Outlander and other shows filming in Edinburgh, here’s ten shows that have been shot in the Capital, and some may shock you.

BBC Pramface. Picture; contributed

Outlander

In the first two seasons of this acclaimed period drama a large portion of filming was done in Hopetoun House on the Outskirts of Edinburgh in South Queensferry. The palatial mansion serves as the Duke of Sardingham’s stately residence in season one with many scenes being shot in the Red Drawing Room. A duel was shot in the Sea Trail and West Lawn areas to the rear of the grounds and a sword fight was filmed on the rear steps of the house in season one. The courtyard also features regularly as a backdrop for the Parisian streets in season two.

Case Histories

This crime drama based on the novel series by Kate Atkinson is set in Edinburgh and follows the story of Jackson Brodie, played by Jason Isaacs of Harry Potter and Black Hawk Down.

Rebus is a much-loved show in the Capital.

Episodes include picturesque shots of iconic sights Calton Hill, Arthur’s Seat and Princes Street Gardens. Brodie’s Office is located on Victoria Street, leading from Goerge IV Bridge to the Grassmarket.

Rebus

Another crime drama based in the capital, Rebus is a local detective conceived in the mind of best-selling Edinburgh novelist Ian Rankin and brought to life on the small screen by John Hannah and later by Ken Stott.

Familiar sights such as Arthur’s Seat, Cockburn Street, Greyfriars Bobby, The Meadows, Water of Leith and Edinburgh Castle among many others make an appearance in this popular though short-lived BBC drama.

Looking After JoJo

Starring Scots-acting heavyweights Robert Carlysle and Kevin McKidd, this series follows the titular thief and his criminal escapades in Edinburgh. Set primarily in Sighthill and Nidrie, sights such as the Caledonian Hotel and St Andrews Bus Station make an appearance throughout the show.

North and South

Edinburgh is made to emulate a northern English city in this period drama based on the work of author Elizabeth Gaskell.

Calton Hill was where Margaret walked with a view of the fictional Milltown. The steps from Chambers Streets to Guthrie Street were the substitute for the steps near the Marlborough Mills and Saint Stephen’s Place was where the Hale’s lived.

Taggart

Though primarily set in Glasgow, Edinburgh did feature at points throughout the shows run. The Parliament building has featured as well the Edinburgh Skyline and the Balmoral Clock Tower and an apparent favourite for TV executives, Calton Hill. In episodes ‘A taste of Money’ and ‘Trust’ respectively, Inspector Matt Burke travels to Edinburgh to question a suspect and attend a conference at Dynamic Earth.

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie

Almost a decade after Maggie Smith portrayed the famous literary character on the big screen, Geraldine McEwan portrayed Miss Jean Brodie in this popular television series.

The plot deviated from that of the books somewhat, though this was not to the detriment of the show as it is now hailed as a classic.

Edinburgh Castle and the Meadows feature frequently in the show.

The Escape Artist

This taught, three-part legal thriller stars David Tennant as a barrister whose life is effectively torn apart by a man that he once defended in court. The eponymous lawyer is then haunted by his previous client simply for refusing to shake his hand after getting the psychopath acquitted.

Victoria Terrace, North Bridge and the Royal Mile feature in this chilling 2013 drama.

Pramface

Now on to a much more light-hearted show about two clueless young people who accidentally conceive a child at a house party. Though set in an English suburb the entirety of filming was done in Edinburgh.

The BBC Three comedy was filmed in locations across the city such as the Meadows, West Register

Street and even Edinburgh University’s Library Café.

Hubbub

Les Bub stars as himself in this BBC Scotland children’s show set in Edinburgh. The mime lives in the Melville Monument in St. Andrew Square.

The 90’s kids icon travels around the capital on his mountain bike and slapstick shenanigans ensue.