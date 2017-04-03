14 electric charging points to be installed at Lothian stations

14 charging points are being installed at stations in the Lothians as part of a drive to improve the availability of electric car charging points in stations.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

A total of 50 stations across their 359 station network will benefit from a new, free to use charging point which can charge two cars at once. With the use of low-emission vehicles on the rise, the ScotRail Alliance is keen to encourage their use, which will reduce carbon emissions by customers on their journeys to and from the station.

Construction work to install the first charger will begin in September, with all 100 spaces available from November this year.

The ScotRail Alliance’s programmes and transformation director, Ian McConnell, said: “As a low-carbon transport provider, we are always looking for new ways to encourage more environmentally-friendly travel. Through the installation of these 100 electric car parking spaces, we hope to reduce our customers’ carbon footprint from door-to-door.

“We have big plans to improve our car parks, and this is just one of the many improvements we have planned for the next 12 months.”

An electric charging point is being installed in the Lothians at the following stations:

Armadale

Bathgate

Curriehill

Dalmeny

Drem

Dunbar

Linlithgow

Longniddry

Musselburgh

Newcraighall

South Gyle

Uphall

Wallyford

Wester Hailes