14-year-old boys assaulted in Silverknowes robbery

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for information following an assault and robbery in Silverknowes Road East about 8.30pm on Thursday January 19..

Three 14-year-old boys were cycling when they were approached by around 10 youths.

One of the boys was pulled from his bike and repeatedly assaulted whilst on the ground sustaining minor injuries. His bike, which was a new Trek Marlin 7 mountain bike in black and red, was then stolen from him. He was also robbed of his black and blue Adidas rucksack.

A second bike was stolen from another of the three boys, which is described as a Revolution mountain bike in blue/grey metallic with black logos.

The youths are described as 14-16 years of age and were last seen heading in the direction of Davidson Mains.

Detective Constable Gavin Howat of Edinburgh CID’s Violence Reduction Unit said: “This was a cowardly attack which resulted in one of the boys being assaulted and two bicycles being stolen from the group.

While none of the victims were seriously injured this was obviously a very distressing ordeal and we’re pursuing various lines of enquiry to trace the suspects”

Anyone who may have seen suspicious behaviour in the area between these times is asked to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.